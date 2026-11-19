Some brokers enforce anti-flipping rules for Anthropic IPO access
If you're eyeing Anthropic's IPO, heads up: some brokers really don't want you to buy shares just to sell them right away ("flipping").
Firms like Fidelity, Robinhood, and SoFi have strict rules against this to keep the stock price steady.
If you break these rules, you could get temporarily blocked from future IPOs or face longer restrictions if it happens more than once.
Brokers set different IPO holding rules
Fidelity will ban you for six months if you sell within 15 days, and the penalties get harsher with repeat offenses.
Robinhood calls it flipping if you sell within 30 days; they'll may prevent you from participating in IPO access for 60 days.
SoFi is similar: a six-month ban at first, then a 12-month ban at second, and possibly permanent.
E*TRADE prefers investors hold shares for at least 30 days, but early selling may affect eligibility to participate in other new issues in the future.
Charles Schwab stands out by not enforcing any flipping bans unless the company asks for it.
Bottom line: Check your broker's policy before jumping in!