Some Indian firms give November 19 holiday for 'GTA 6'
Some Indian companies are giving employees a holiday on November 19, 2026, so they can play Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6).
13 years in the making, GTA 6 is already making waves with a near-perfect Metacritic score of 99.
The move really shows how much excitement and cultural buzz this game has created.
Influish gives paid leave and PS5s
To mark the big day, Udaipur-based Influish not only gave everyone paid time off but also set up PlayStation 5s at work so people could dive into GTA 6 together.
Design studio Inde by ChairsCarte joined in too, honoring the series' nostalgic pull.
It's clear that gaming isn't just for after-hours anymore. It's becoming part of everyday work culture.