Sona BLW Precision Forgings pivots to robotics and physical AI
Business
Sona BLW Precision Forgings, known for its automotive parts, is now turning its attention to robotics and physical AI.
With more than 50% of its automotive revenue already coming from battery electric vehicles (BEVs), the company wants to push further into smart, connected mobility using its strengths in gearboxes and sensors, plus the perks of cheaper computing tech.
Sona BLW 80% BEVs by 2040
Sona BLW thinks BEVs could make up 80% of vehicles worldwide by 2040.
The company is growing without big new investments, keeping profit margins steady at 23% to 25% as long as things stay stable.
Investors seem impressed; the stock has gained more than 72% over the past year.
And with solid recent profits, Sona BLW looks set for even bigger moves in the EV space.