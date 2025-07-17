Sona BLW Precision Forgings sees morning trade boost
Sona BLW Precision Forgings's stock climbed over 2% on Thursday morning, landing it among the top Nifty Midcap 150 gainers.
The boost came as the company's FY25 results matched market expectations—revenue jumped 11% to ₹3,546.02 crore and profit rose 16% to ₹599.69 crore, with margins holding steady.
North America drives growth
North America drove much of Sona BLW's growth this year, making up 38% of total revenue.
The company is aiming for even more, expecting annual growth of 16% over the next three years—faster than most Indian auto parts makers.
Earnings per share also ticked up from last year.
The company stayed debt-free
Sona BLW increased its assets to ₹6,154 crore in FY25 and stayed debt-free—a rare feat these days.
Cash flow improved too, and shareholders got rewarded with dividends totaling ₹3.20 per share for the year.