Sonaselection India launches IPO at ₹94-₹99 aiming to raise ₹141.6cr
Business
Sonaselection India, a textile company from Bhilwara, is launching its IPO with shares priced between ₹94 and ₹99.
The goal is to raise about ₹141.6 crore, with bidding open from September 17 to 21 (anchor investors get a head start on September 16).
This IPO is all fresh shares: no old ones are being sold off.
Sonaselection India proceeds for debt machinery
The funds raised will help Sonaselection pay off debts, buy new machinery for its factory, and cover general business expenses.
Founded in 2022, the company has built a strong manufacturing base in Bhilwara and recently expanded into ready-made garments through its subsidiary Sionnah Enterprises.
Choice Capital Advisors is handling the IPO process.