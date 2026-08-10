Sonata Software's AI order book jumps 27%, pipeline $340m
Sonata Software, a Bengaluru-based IT firm, just posted a 27% jump in its AI-led order book for the April-June 2026 quarter.
Its AI pipeline is now valued at $340 million, with BFSI growing more than 22% quarter-on-quarter on consistent deal wins.
CEO Rajasekhar Dutta Roy says he's optimistic that other sectors like technology and health care will also see more action soon, even though some bigger deals are taking longer to close.
Margins to recover, shares at ₹319
After a dip earlier this year, Sonata expects its profit margins to slowly bounce back as it leans further into AI projects.
Despite solid numbers, the company's shares have slipped over 2% in the past year, trading at ₹319 on the NSE.
Still, with a focus on high-growth sectors and new technology opportunities, Sonata is hoping for better days ahead.