Sonata Software's AI order book jumps 27%, pipeline $340m

Sonata Software, a Bengaluru-based IT firm, just posted a 27% jump in its AI-led order book for the April-June 2026 quarter.

Its AI pipeline is now valued at $340 million, with BFSI growing more than 22% quarter-on-quarter on consistent deal wins.

CEO Rajasekhar Dutta Roy says he's optimistic that other sectors like technology and health care will also see more action soon, even though some bigger deals are taking longer to close.