Sonos lays off senior design and product executives amid restructuring
What's the story
Sonos, the popular audio company, has laid off several senior executives from its design and product teams amid larger restructuring effort within the company. The cuts have raised concerns over Sonos's future product development capabilities. Notable departures include Dana Krieger, Vice President of Design who spent 12 years at Sonos; Kate Wojogbe, a senior user experience executive with nearly a decade at the company; and Scott Fink who worked for 15 years helping to lead its home theater business.
Additional departures
User experience team heavily impacted
The restructuring has also seen the exit of other long-serving employees. Edward Mitchell, a designer at Sonos for some 12 years, confirmed the downsizing on LinkedIn. Rebecca Phillips, a user experience researcher, said nearly her entire UX Research team was let go. Kristen Leclerc, who headed the user research department, was also laid off in this round of job cuts.
Company response
Other long-serving employees laid off
Michelle Enright, who led packaging and product sustainability efforts at Sonos for 14 years, was also among those laid off. Sara Lincoln, a hardware product manager with 11 years of service at the company, was another casualty of this restructuring round. Despite these changes, Sonos has confirmed that it still has experienced leaders across the affected teams and user research work will continue.
Strategic shift
We want a Sonos that moves with more velocity: Conrad
Sonos CEO Tom Conrad has said that these changes are aimed at reducing management layers and making the company more competitive. In a memo, he said he wants "a Sonos that moves with more conviction and more velocity." He added there should be "fewer months in conference rooms," "more prototypes in our labs," and "more decisions made and executed."
AI clarification
Layoffs not related to AI, says Sonos spokesperson
Interestingly, a Sonos spokesperson had said last month that the layoffs are not related to artificial intelligence (AI). However, CEO Conrad had previously stated during a May earnings call that "AI is already transforming how we operate internally." He emphasized its impact on software development, marketing execution, and even company management.
Employee concerns
Concerns over future product development and company culture
Some long-serving employees have expressed that these layoffs are primarily a cost-cutting measure. They are also concerned that the departure of seasoned designers and researchers could impact future product development as well as the company's culture. Despite these challenges, Sonos is reportedly still working on new products such as its second-generation Ace headphones and updated home theater solutions.