Why Sony is facing £2B class action lawsuit in UK
Sony is gearing up to fight a class action lawsuit in the UK, worth £2 billion ($2.5 billion). The suit alleges that millions of PlayStation users were overcharged for downloads from its PlayStation Store. The case was filed by consumer advocate Alex Neill on behalf of an estimated 12.2 million affected users, according to the Financial Times.
Accusations
The lawsuit accuses Sony of imposing "excessive and unfair" charges on downloads. It also claims that the tech giant forbids competing download systems and imposes a 30% commission on digital purchases from developers and publishers. This cost, the suit alleges, is then passed onto consumers. The case is scheduled to be heard by London's Competition Appeal Tribunal unless a last-minute settlement is reached.
Defense strategy
In its defense, Sony has justified its distribution model, saying that allowing third-party download stores would pose security and privacy risks. The company also said it heavily invests in hardware, selling consoles at low margins to build a user base. It further argued that digital commissions are part of a cross-subsidization strategy to cover those costs.
Legal precedents
The case against Sony follows other UK class action lawsuits. In October, the Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled that Apple abused its dominant position by charging developers up to 30% commissions on purchases through its App Store. Apple is currently appealing this decision. A separate lawsuit against Qualcomm for the abuse of dominance was withdrawn last month.
Compensation
If the lawsuit is successful, anyone who purchased a digital PlayStation game or in-game download over the last decade could be eligible for compensation. The claimants' legal team estimates that each of the 12.2 million affected users could get around £162, amounting to nearly £2 billion with an additional 8% interest. The trial is set to begin on March 10.