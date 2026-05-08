Sony expects ¥1.2T net profit as gaming boosts results
Business
Sony expects its net profit to jump 13% by March 2027, reaching 1.2 trillion yen ($7.7 billion), and it's mostly thanks to strong performance from its gaming division.
Even though profits dipped a bit last year, overall revenue and operating income still grew.
PS5 sales slip to 16 million units
The gaming side of Sony saw more sales from network services and got a boost from currency changes, even as PlayStation 5 console sales slipped to 16 million units.
Big upcoming titles like Grand Theft Auto VI and Marvel's Wolverine are expected to keep the momentum going.
Analysts say the current PS5 cycle is helping Sony make more money through game sales and player engagement, while the company's plan for a major share buyback shows they're feeling confident about the future.