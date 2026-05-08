Sony expects ¥1.2T net profit as gaming boosts results

PS5 sales slip to 16 million units

The gaming side of Sony saw more sales from network services and got a boost from currency changes, even as PlayStation 5 console sales slipped to 16 million units.

Big upcoming titles like Grand Theft Auto VI and Marvel's Wolverine are expected to keep the momentum going.

Analysts say the current PS5 cycle is helping Sony make more money through game sales and player engagement, while the company's plan for a major share buyback shows they're feeling confident about the future.