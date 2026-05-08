Sony forecasts 6% gaming sales decline, 30% profit rise
Sony says its gaming sales will drop 6% in the year ahead (company forecast announced May 2026), mainly because fewer people are buying PS5 consoles and memory chip prices are up.
Still, they're looking at a 30% profit boost, thanks to stronger first-party game sales and no big losses like last year.
This comes after PS5 sales took a big hit last quarter.
PS5 sales 1.5 million last quarter
Only 1.5 million PS5 units were sold in the last quarter, a steep 46% drop from last year.
Sony's keeping an eye on hardware costs and hoping memory prices don't spike again (remember that $100 price hike in the U.S.?).
On the bright side, Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled for release in November 2026, which could give PlayStation a much-needed lift.
Sony announces JPY 500 billion buyback
Sony announced a share buyback of up to JPY 500 billion—Sony's shares were up 2% in Tokyo.
The company hopes this move will keep investor confidence strong as they navigate ups and downs in gaming sales.