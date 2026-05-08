Sony forecasts 6% gaming sales decline, 30% profit rise Business May 08, 2026

Sony says its gaming sales will drop 6% in the year ahead (company forecast announced May 2026), mainly because fewer people are buying PS5 consoles and memory chip prices are up.

Still, they're looking at a 30% profit boost, thanks to stronger first-party game sales and no big losses like last year.

This comes after PS5 sales took a big hit last quarter.