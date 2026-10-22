Sony India posts 19% profit to ₹186.88cr, becomes 4th-largest market

Sony India trimmed ad spending and paid less in royalties to its parent company in FY26 (the financial year ended March 31, 2026).

Even with expenses rising a bit overall, total income grew by 1.32% in FY26 (the financial year ended March 31, 2026).

After its parent exited the mobile phone and laptop businesses, Sony has focused on what it does best, and that shift seems to be paying off as its revenues have stayed solid since FY22.