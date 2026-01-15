Sony India's revenue grows, but profits take a dip
For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, Sony India reported a small revenue bump—up 2.4% to ₹7,851 crore—but profits actually dropped by nearly 6%.
The company spent more in FY25, with expenses and advertising both ticking upward.
Even though their audio and visual products did well (up 3.6%), higher royalties paid to Sony's parent company and increased costs cut into the bottom line.
Why does it matter?
India is still a top market for Sony—fourth globally after the US, China, and Japan—even after its parent firm exited the mobile phone and laptop business.
While growth isn't huge, Sony's steady comeback in recent years shows how the brand is holding its ground in India's competitive tech scene.
If you're curious about how big brands adapt when things get tough, this is one to watch.