Sony launches ¥500 billion buyback after stock drops 22% Business May 08, 2026

Sony just rolled out a massive ¥500 billion ($3.2 billion) share buyback after its stock dropped 22% this year, mostly because rising component costs have squeezed profits on hardware like the PlayStation 5.

It is also canceling 3% of its shares later this month.

Still, Sony expects to bounce back with a projected ¥1.6 trillion operating profit by March 2027, and strong growth in music and smartphone camera tech contributed most to the prior year's growth.