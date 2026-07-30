Sony moves to fully acquire Tamron to boost imaging business
Business
Sony just made a move to fully acquire Tamron, the Japanese lens maker famous for supplying Nikon, Canon, and Sony itself.
The goal? To boost Tamron's value and give Sony's imaging business an extra edge in the competitive camera world.
Tamron sets review committee, shares untraded
Tamron has set up a committee to review Sony's offer and decide what's best for the company.
Meanwhile, news of the deal left Tamron's shares untraded with a glut of buy orders in early Tokyo trade.
But on the flip side, Sony's stock dipped as investors worried about bigger tech trends like high memory chip prices and AI shaking up entertainment.
The final decision could seriously change how camera gear is made and sold.