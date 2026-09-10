Sony Pictures Networks India appoints Amit Mehta as CHRO
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) just announced Amit Mehta as its new chief human resources officer, starting October 1.
He is taking over from Manu Wadhwa, who is moving into a strategy adviser role.
Mehta will lead SPNI's People & Organisation function, as well as Administration & Facilities, and work with leadership on talent and succession, leadership development, culture, employee experience, and organizational effectiveness.
Mehta to bolster SPNI talent
Mehta brings years of HR experience, from heading people strategy at upGrad to spending more than 14 years at Hindustan Unilever in leadership roles.
He will focus on talent management, culture, and employee experience, working closely with CEO Gaurav Banerjee to support SPNI's growth.
Banerjee said Mehta's background with big organizations and fast-growing companies is just what SPNI needs right now.
Mehta studied at XLRI and VJTI
Mehta studied at XLRI Jamshedpur and VJTI Mumbai, giving him both tech and HR chops to help shape SPNI's future plans.