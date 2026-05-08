Sony reports 3.4% yearly net profit drop, forecasts record profit

Sony sales rise, announces share buyback

Sales are up thanks to strong demand for PlayStation games, network services, and hit movies like Demon Slayer and Kokuho.

Even though last quarter's profit fell sharply (down 63%), sales still climbed by 8%.

Looking ahead, Sony is counting on new blockbusters like Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Jumanji: Open World to keep momentum going.

It has announced a major share buyback plan to boost returns for investors.