Sony returns to US dollar bond market after 1998 hiatus

Sony plans 5 and 10-year bonds

Sony's offering will be split into two parts: five- and 10-year bonds, meant to fund its general business plans.

This follows a trend where Japanese firms like Denso and Mitsubishi are also tapping international markets.

Sony's bonds are expected to get solid ratings (A2 from Moody's, A+ from S&P), thanks to strong earnings and cash flow, especially after S&P boosted its rating earlier this year as Sony shifts focus toward entertainment growth.