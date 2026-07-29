Sony temporarily shuts Kumamoto Technology Center after July 28 earthquake
Business
Sony has temporarily shut down its Kumamoto Technology Center in Japan after a strong earthquake hit on July 28.
The quake stopped production right away as safety checks kicked in, but thankfully no one at the plant was hurt.
Right now, Sony is checking for any damage to the building and equipment.
Sony centers report no significant damage
Sony says its other technology centers in Nagasaki, Oita, and Kagoshima reported no significant damage and were not significantly damaged by the quake.
At the Kumamoto Technology Center, assessments are ongoing, and operations remain suspended.