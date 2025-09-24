Next Article
Soon, you may be able to withdraw EPF balance via ATMs
Business
EPFO is looking to let members withdraw a portion of their Provident Fund savings straight from ATMs—possibly as soon as January 2026.
The idea will be discussed at the Central Board of Trustees meeting next month.
If it goes through, this could make accessing your own money way simpler and a lot faster.
Special EPFO cards are also in the works
EPFO has already set up the tech needed for ATM withdrawals but is still figuring out withdrawal limits.
Special EPFO cards are also in the works, so you'd use these instead of your regular bank card.
Talks with banks and RBI are on to iron out the details and keep things secure.
With nearly 78 million members and over ₹28 lakh crore managed, this move could seriously cut down paperwork and waiting time for everyone involved.