Soon, you may be able to withdraw EPF balance via ATMs

EPFO has already set up the tech needed for ATM withdrawals but is still figuring out withdrawal limits.

Special EPFO cards are also in the works, so you'd use these instead of your regular bank card.

Talks with banks and RBI are on to iron out the details and keep things secure.

With nearly 78 million members and over ₹28 lakh crore managed, this move could seriously cut down paperwork and waiting time for everyone involved.