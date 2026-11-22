South Korea announces stabilization fund, eases buybacks after Kospi dip
South Korea just announced fresh moves to calm its stock markets after the Kospi index took a sharp dip, mostly thanks to global tech selloffs.
The government is setting up a market stabilization fund and making it easier for companies to buy back their own shares, hoping this will steady things and keep panic selling in check.
Lee Hyoung Il reassures, vows crackdown
Finance Minister Lee Hyoung Il and top officials say these steps are meant to reduce wild swings in the market and crack down on illegal short selling.
Even with all the uncertainty around AI and semiconductors, they're reminding investors not to lose faith, pointing out that AI still has strong growth potential despite recent bumps.