South Korea central bank lifts rate to 3.25% amid inflation
South Korea's central bank just bumped up its main interest rate to 3.25%, the highest it's been in two years.
The move is meant to keep inflation in check, since prices rose 2.8% last month, well above the target, and Seoul's housing market is heating up again.
South Korea growth 3.4% property concerns
The country's economy is on a roll, growing 3.4% over the past year and pushing growth forecasts even higher for this year and next.
Still, economist Gareth Leather points out that rising property prices might need more targeted solutions, not just more rate hikes, to keep things balanced.