South Korea overtakes UK as world's 8th largest stock market

Goldman Sachs raises Kospi target

Big names like Samsung and SK Hynix, together making up more than 40% of Korea's main stock index, are leading this growth, boosted by worldwide excitement around AI.

Supportive government reforms and pro-market policies have helped too.

Wall Street strategists are feeling upbeat, with Goldman Sachs raising its Kospi target to 8,000, mainly driven by a more than 200% increase in its 2026 earnings growth projection.