South Korea posts $102.25B June export record driven by semiconductors
South Korea just smashed its export record, hitting $102.25 billion in June 2026, a massive 70.9% jump from last year and the fastest growth since 1978.
This milestone puts South Korea alongside Germany, China, and the US as one of only four countries to ever top $100 billion in monthly exports.
The biggest driver? Semiconductors, thanks to booming demand for AI tech around the world.
Record $36.15B surplus for South Korea
Semiconductors made up nearly half of all exports, shooting up by almost 200%. Computer-related products saw an even bigger spike, over 300%!
Steel and petroleum products also bounced back strong. Exports to China climbed by over 90%, with big gains in the US and the E.U. too.
Even with imports rising by 30.1%, South Korea ended June with a record trade surplus of $36.15 billion, fueled by a huge government push into AI chip production.