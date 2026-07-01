South Korea posts $102.25B June export record driven by semiconductors

Record $36.15B surplus for South Korea

Semiconductors made up nearly half of all exports, shooting up by almost 200%. Computer-related products saw an even bigger spike, over 300%!

Steel and petroleum products also bounced back strong. Exports to China climbed by over 90%, with big gains in the US and the E.U. too.

Even with imports rising by 30.1%, South Korea ended June with a record trade surplus of $36.15 billion, fueled by a huge government push into AI chip production.