The rules say only consortiums where banks have most of the control can issue these coins, but fintech companies might get a shot too.

There are also limits: big shareholders in digital asset platforms can own up to 20% (or 34% if regulators agree).

Anyone wanting to launch a new token has to submit a detailed white paper explaining how funds will be used and what risks are involved.

If approved, this would be a huge shift from South Korea's strict anti-ICO stance since 2017.