South Korea regulator proposes bank-led stablecoin framework easing ICO ban
South Korea's financial regulator just proposed new rules that could let banks team up and issue stablecoins, potentially paving the way for the country's nine-year ban on crypto coin launches (initial coin offerings, ICOs) to ease.
The draft law, announced on Tuesday, is all about making the crypto scene more transparent and trustworthy. It still needs to clear the National Assembly before anything changes.
Issuers must submit detailed white papers
The rules say only consortiums where banks have most of the control can issue these coins, but fintech companies might get a shot too.
There are also limits: big shareholders in digital asset platforms can own up to 20% (or 34% if regulators agree).
Anyone wanting to launch a new token has to submit a detailed white paper explaining how funds will be used and what risks are involved.
If approved, this would be a huge shift from South Korea's strict anti-ICO stance since 2017.