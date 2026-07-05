Korea will use AI windfall to set up growth fund

Fund details

Fund to support people in 20s, 30s

Kang emphasized that the "Future Response Fund" will play a key role in financing three "mega projects" planned by the government. He said, "At this critical juncture that will determine South Korea's future, we must not squander additional tax revenue generated by the semiconductor boom and other factors." The fund is also expected to provide housing, start-up and employment support for people in their 20s and 30s.