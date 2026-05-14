South Korea stocks surge 200% to $4.6T, 7th-largest globally

Under-18 accounts near 10-fold, $300B plunge

Retail investors, especially younger folks, have been piling in fast, with account openings for those under 18 jumping near 10-fold in the first quarter versus a year earlier (thanks to Toss Securities).

But experts warn that this kind of frenzy can be risky; just this week, about $300 billion vanished from the market in hours before bouncing back.

So while the growth is exciting, there are real concerns about how long it can last.