South Korea unveils 5 trillion won chip fund, trade finance

South Korea just announced a massive 5 trillion won ($3.52 billion) fund to supercharge its chip industry: think promising chip materials, equipment, and support for fabless companies.

This is all part of President Lee Jae Myung's push to bring in more than $576 billion from tech giants like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, plus local governments and suppliers.

The government is also rolling out another 5 trillion won in trade finance to keep chip supply chains strong.