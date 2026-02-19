South Korea's KOSPI hits all-time high on AI, memory chip demand
South Korea's KOSPI stock index just smashed its all-time high, jumping 3% to 5,677 points—up nearly 34% this year.
The big push? Tech stocks led gains amid investor optimism about AI and stronger demand for memory chips, showing just how much momentum South Korea has right now.
The big picture
If you're into investing or tech trends, this is a big deal.
Chip giants like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix led the charge, with carmakers Hyundai and Kia also riding the wave.
Even though foreign investors sold off some shares during the rally, the market's strong performance highlights South Korea's growing role in powering global supply chains—especially given its role in the artificial intelligence supply chain and investor attention to US AI firms such as NVIDIA and Broadcom.
Tech earnings ahead
The buzz started with a rebound in US tech stocks, which spread positive vibes to Seoul.
With earnings from top global tech firms coming up next week, all eyes are on how these supply chain connections will play out—and South Korea is right at the center of it all.