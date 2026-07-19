South Korea's Kospi index signals global AI and chip trends

South Korea's Kospi index is quickly becoming a go-to signal for what's happening in the world of AI and chip stocks.

Thanks to tech giants like Samsung and SK Hynix, this $4 trillion market is now closely linked with the US Nasdaq-100, so much so that their movements are near their highest level in two years.

Basically, if you want to know where AI stocks are headed, keeping an eye on Kospi is a smart move.