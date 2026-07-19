South Korea's Kospi index signals global AI and chip trends
South Korea's Kospi index is quickly becoming a go-to signal for what's happening in the world of AI and chip stocks.
Thanks to tech giants like Samsung and SK Hynix, this $4 trillion market is now closely linked with the US Nasdaq-100, so much so that their movements are near their highest level in two years.
Basically, if you want to know where AI stocks are headed, keeping an eye on Kospi is a smart move.
Korea pauses new single-stock leveraged ETPs
Investors from places like London and Tokyo are tracking Kospi trends for early hints about risks in AI and semiconductors.
A recent 9% dip in the index even sent shockwaves through US chip stocks, showing just how influential it's become.
Even after some ups and downs lately, Kospi is still up 62% this year, making South Korea a serious player in the global tech scene.
To calm things down after all the volatility, Korean regulators have paused new listings of single-stock leveraged exchange traded products, highlighting just how important Kospi has become as a benchmark for global investors.