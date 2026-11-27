South Korea's KOSPI jumps 2.25% on government support hopes
South Korea's KOSPI index jumped over 2% on Friday, bouncing back from recent losses thanks to hopes the government will step in to steady the market.
The index climbed by 104.57 points (2.25%), hitting 4,817.04, even after an earlier sharp drop this week.
Seoul officials consider boosting stabilization funds
After a tough stretch driven by global AI investment slumps, officials are talking about boosting stabilization funds to calm things down.
Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il said the government is ready to act if needed, which helped reassure investors.
Foreign investors buy 290.5 billion won
Foreign investors showed renewed trust by buying up 290.5 billion won in shares.
Major companies like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix saw their stocks rise too, while LG Energy Solution surged 3.15%.
Even the South Korean won got a small lift against the US dollar, another sign that confidence is returning.