South Korea's Kospi plunges 8% as chip firms' shares tumble

South Korea's Kospi index dropped 8% on Tuesday after major chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix saw their shares fall sharply, down as much as 9.5% and 11.1%.

The big selloff was sparked by worries over growing competition from Chinese tech firms and uncertainty around funding for AI infrastructure.

SK Hynix's U.S.-listed stock even slipped below its IPO price, closing at $143.02.