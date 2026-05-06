South Korea's KOSPI tops 7,000 at 7,318.8 on tech rally

Cheaper oil played a part: Brent crude dipped to $108 after President Trump talked about progress with Iran tensions. That news lifted US stock futures as well (S&P 500 up 0.3%, Nasdaq 100 up 0.7%). Plus, strong earnings from tech giants like AMD and Super Micro Computer kept investor spirits high.

Yields below 5% spark Fed speculation

US long-term bonds bounced back with yields dropping below 5%, sparking fresh chatter about what the Federal Reserve might do next.

With inflation cooling off and optimism in the air, people are watching closely for possible interest rate moves.