South Korea's KOSPI tops 7,000 at 7,318.8 on tech rally
Big milestone for South Korea's stock market. On Wednesday, the KOSPI hit above 7,000 for the first time ever, landing at 7,318.8.
Tech stocks led the charge, and upbeat vibes across Asian markets helped too (MSCI's regional index was up 1%).
Brent $108 lifts US futures
Cheaper oil played a part: Brent crude dipped to $108 after President Trump talked about progress with Iran tensions.
That news lifted US stock futures as well (S&P 500 up 0.3%, Nasdaq 100 up 0.7%).
Plus, strong earnings from tech giants like AMD and Super Micro Computer kept investor spirits high.
Yields below 5% spark Fed speculation
US long-term bonds bounced back with yields dropping below 5%, sparking fresh chatter about what the Federal Reserve might do next.
With inflation cooling off and optimism in the air, people are watching closely for possible interest rate moves.