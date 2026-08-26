South Korea's KOSPI up 0.44% as investors await NVIDIA earnings
Business
South Korea's KOSPI index nudged up 0.44% on Wednesday morning, with everyone watching for NVIDIA's big earnings report later today, since it could give clues about the future of AI chips and global tech spending.
Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix led the gains, while some auto stocks like Hyundai Motor and Kia slipped.
Kia avoids strikes after wage deal
Kia managed to avoid strikes after reaching a tentative wage agreement with its union, calming worries about production delays in the auto sector.
Even with these positive signs, foreign investors sold off 509.3 billion won in shares.
The Korean won got a tiny boost against the dollar, and overall KOSPI has jumped an impressive 60.71% so far this year, showing solid momentum for South Korea's market despite recent ups and downs.