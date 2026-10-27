South Korea's Q3 2026 economy grows 1% on chip demand
Business
South Korea's economy grew by 1% in the third quarter of 2026, better than expected, mainly because the world can't get enough of its semiconductors, thanks to the ongoing AI craze.
This is up from last quarter's 0.6%, and while year-over-year growth slowed slightly to 3.4%, it still shows how much tech demand is powering the country forward.
South Korea exports jump 2.3%
Exports jumped 2.3% this quarter, led by chips, machinery, and electrical gear, with facilities investment also rising as companies race to keep up with global tech needs.
With over $800 billion in exports already this year, South Korea could hit $1 trillion by December, a club that only the US China, and Germany have joined so far.