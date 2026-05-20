Southwest Airlines opens 1st tech hub outside US in Hyderabad

Strategic location

The facility will support several operations

The new center further improves Hyderabad's position as a growing global hub for aviation, travel, hospitality, and technology innovation. It also highlights the presence of several multinational firms and global capability centers in the city. The facility will support technology, engineering, cybersecurity, AI/ML, data science analytics, digital operations, and next-generation product development for Southwest Airlines's global aviation network. Southwest Airlines plans to scale the Hyderabad center to over 1,000 engineers and technology professionals in the coming years.