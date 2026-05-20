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Southwest Airlines opens 1st tech hub outside US in Hyderabad
The facility was inaugurated today

Southwest Airlines opens 1st tech hub outside US in Hyderabad

By Dwaipayan Roy
May 20, 2026
03:31 pm
What's the story

Southwest Airlines has opened its first-ever Global Innovation Center outside the US in Hyderabad. The new facility was inaugurated by Telangana IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu today. The center will be operated through Southwest Airlines India Private Limited and is a significant expansion of the airline's international technology and engineering operations.

Strategic location

The facility will support several operations

The new center further improves Hyderabad's position as a growing global hub for aviation, travel, hospitality, and technology innovation. It also highlights the presence of several multinational firms and global capability centers in the city. The facility will support technology, engineering, cybersecurity, AI/ML, data science analytics, digital operations, and next-generation product development for Southwest Airlines's global aviation network. Southwest Airlines plans to scale the Hyderabad center to over 1,000 engineers and technology professionals in the coming years.

Talent acquisition

Lauren Woods on why Hyderabad was chosen

Lauren Woods, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Southwest Airlines, said Hyderabad offers one of the world's strongest talent pools in analytics engineering innovation. This makes it an ideal location for the airline's next growth phase.

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