Sovereign AI: India makes its own tech, for itself

The India AI Impact Summit continued in New Delhi, with PM Modi and major tech players like Google and Tata Group making headlines. The focus? Building "Sovereign AI" so India can develop its own tech and rely less on other countries.

Why India needs its own AI backbone Adani Group's Jeet Adani highlighted why India needs its own AI backbone—think local energy, computing, and cloud services—to avoid depending on foreign systems.

PM Modi also called for a people-first approach to make sure everyone benefits from these advances.

Google and Tata Group's big investments Google is putting $15 billion into Indian AI infrastructure, including a new subsea cable to boost internet speed between India and the US, plus a $30 million fund for science-focused AI.

Tata Group announced a huge new data center project with OpenAI's support.

New language model for Bharat A government-backed BharatGen Param2 model was launched—a powerful new language model that works in 22 Indian languages—so more people across the country can use cutting-edge tech in their own language.