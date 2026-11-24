S&P 500 drops 1.1% as NVIDIA drags markets lower
US stock markets slid on Tuesday as NVIDIA and other big AI companies lost ground.
The S&P 500 dropped 1.1%, marking its eighth fall in nine days, while the Nasdaq was down 1.6%.
Tech stocks led the way lower, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 118 points, or 0.2%.
AI stocks fall on profitability doubts
NVIDIA's shares fell nearly 6% after a massive jump the previous day, dragging down others in the AI space.
CoreWeave dropped 7.1%, GE Vernova slipped almost 4%, and Anthropic sank over 8%.
Investors are feeling cautious about how profitable AI really is right now, especially with high bond rates and global tensions adding to market jitters.