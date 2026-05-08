S&P 500 firms beat forecasts as AI fuels earnings Business May 08, 2026

Corporate America just had a blockbuster start to 2026: 84% of S&P 500 companies beat expectations, topping the usual average.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors are expected to show yearly earnings growth for the first time in four years, thanks mostly to the ongoing AI boom in tech.

Still, there's some worry about what's next, as people are spending less and energy prices are climbing because of tensions with Iran.