S&P 500 firms beat forecasts as AI fuels earnings
Corporate America just had a blockbuster start to 2026: 84% of S&P 500 companies beat expectations, topping the usual average.
All 11 S&P 500 sectors are expected to show yearly earnings growth for the first time in four years, thanks mostly to the ongoing AI boom in tech.
Still, there's some worry about what's next, as people are spending less and energy prices are climbing because of tensions with Iran.
Brands cut forecasts amid gas surge
Brands like McDonald's and Domino's have lowered their forecasts, and Whirlpool cut its outlook due to tough market conditions.
Gas prices are up 50% from before the conflict, squeezing budgets for many families.
On a brighter note, Uber rides and Disney parks are still seeing steady demand.
Meanwhile, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft keep riding the AI wave — even as investors watch spending habits closely.
JPMorgan, Citigroup post profits, flag risks
Big banks like JPMorgan and Citigroup posted strong profits this quarter, driven by record trading activity, but warned that economic risks could be ahead, showing that even with big wins across industries, uncertainty is still on everyone's mind.