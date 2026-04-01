S&P 500, Nasdaq climb after tech surge, Trump Iran optimism
Business
US stocks had a strong Monday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closing higher thanks to big gains in tech.
Optimism grew after President Trump suggested Iran might be open to talks and that he would not agree to any deal allowing Tehran to have a nuclear weapon, which helped calm global worries.
Microsoft and Oracle boost markets
Tech giants like Microsoft and Oracle powered up the markets, while defensive sectors like utilities lagged behind.
Not everything was rosy: airline stocks dropped over rising fuel costs, and Goldman Sachs fell despite reporting more profit, as investors worried about its trading revenue.