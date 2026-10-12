S&P 500 up 117% with AI driving 4th year gains
The US stock market is about to hit its fourth year of strong gains, mostly thanks to the explosion of artificial intelligence.
The S&P 500 has jumped an impressive 117%, making this one of the standout bull runs since World War II.
Strong company profits and a relatively resilient economy have helped keep things moving, even as higher Treasury yields and election season add some uncertainty.
Ten S&P 500 firms hold 40%
AI giants like NVIDIA have driven much of this growth, with the 10 largest constituents now making up around 40% of the S&P 500's value.
But this heavy focus on just a few companies means if AI spending slows or these firms stumble, the whole market could feel it.
Investors cautious over yields and midterms
Despite all the excitement, investors aren't letting their guard down.
With Treasury yields above 5% and midterm elections coming up, there's some nervousness about how long this bull run can last.
Many are keeping a close eye on what happens next as both economic and political winds shift.