S&P 500's 11.6% fall in 33 sessions outpaced 2000 dot-com
The US stock market is taking a bigger hit than it did at the start of the 2000 dot-com crash, according to SBI Research.
In the first 33 trading sessions after its peak, the S&P 500 has fallen 11.6%. That's a steeper drop than the 7.8% seen during the same stretch back in 2000, raising fresh worries about global financial stress.
Nearly $6.03T wiped from US companies
Between October 30 and November 20, nearly $6.03 trillion vanished from the combined value of major US companies.
NVIDIA alone lost $1.91 trillion, 31.6% of that total, and just five big names made up almost half of all losses, 48.2%.
It's a sign that even tech giants are feeling pressure as they pour money into AI and face questions about future profits.