S&P Global keeps India BBB/A-2 rating with stable outlook

S&P Global just kept India's credit rating steady at "BBB/A-2" and says the outlook is stable.

It's giving a thumbs up to India's strong economy and solid institutions, but also flagging some worries, like high energy costs and weaker farm output.

Growth is expected to slow a bit in the current fiscal year (6.6% vs 7.7% in fiscal 2026), but S&P thinks India will bounce back, averaging around 7% growth over the next three fiscal years thanks to strong consumer spending and government investment.