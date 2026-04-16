S&P Global Ratings: India can grow 6.3% with $130 oil
Business
S&P Global Ratings thinks India can keep growing at 6.3% in 2026-27, even if oil prices shoot up to $130 a barrel in the event of the West Asia crisis.
They're impressed by how India handles tough fiscal situations and sticks to its financial goals, so much so that even these challenges are unlikely to hurt the country's credit rating.
S&P: India 7.1% growth, shortage risk
If oil prices are more chill at $85 a barrel, S&P says India's growth could rise to 7.1%.
That boost comes from India's ability to juggle economic risks and adjust spending when needed.
Still, S&P points out some risks, like possible fuel rationing or fertilizer shortages, that could make things pricier for everyone.