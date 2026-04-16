S&P Global Ratings: India can grow 6.3% with $130 oil Business Apr 16, 2026

S&P Global Ratings thinks India can keep growing at 6.3% in 2026-27, even if oil prices shoot up to $130 a barrel in the event of the West Asia crisis.

They're impressed by how India handles tough fiscal situations and sticks to its financial goals, so much so that even these challenges are unlikely to hurt the country's credit rating.