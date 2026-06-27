S&P Global Ratings keeps US at AA+ citing steady growth
Business
S&P Global Ratings is keeping the US at an AA+ credit rating, just below the top AAA, thanks to steady economic growth and solid financial management.
It praised the country's "credible, effective monetary policy," but noted that fiscal deficits are still high, even if they're not getting worse.
S&P warns US downgrade risk
S&P expects US debt to hit nearly 100% of GDP soon, mainly because of rising interest costs and expenses tied to an aging population.
The agency also pointed out that political gridlock makes it tough to fix budget issues.
If government spending isn't kept in check or tax policies shift suddenly, S&P warned the US could face a downgrade within two years.