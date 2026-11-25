Shapoor Mistry wrote to Modi twice regarding Tata Sons listing
What's the story
Shapoor Mistry, Chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi twice seeking intervention in the listing of Tata Sons. The letters were sent in October 2025 and June 2026. Shapoorji Pallonji Group owns over 18% of Tata Sons. In his October letter, he accused Tata Trusts of holding Tata Sons "hostage for power and personal interest."
Response awaited
No response from PMO to Mistry
The letters were forwarded through the Department of Financial Services to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
However, there is no indication that the Prime Minister's Office responded directly to Mistry or granted him an audience.
The RBI shared only the cover letter of Mistry's June 2026 letter with Mint, citing business confidentiality under Section 8(1)(d) of the RTI Act.
RBI's decision
RBI rejected Tata Sons's application to avoid public listing
On September 11, the RBI rejected Tata Sons's application to surrender its core investment company registration and avoid a public listing.
The central bank's response revealed several meetings between Tata Group officials and the RBI over four years leading up to this decision.
Despite historically opposing a listing, Tata Sons's board recently voted in favor of it due to an RBI rule mandating upper layer NBFCs with assets over ₹1 trillion to list publicly.
Market influence
Mistry links TCS share fall to listing delay
In his first letter, Mistry blamed the delay in listing for a nearly 30% fall in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares over two years.
The Shapoorji Pallonji Group had over ₹36,000 crore of debt as of March 2025.
To manage this growing debt, SP Group first used its holding in Tata Sons as security in 2020 and has been refinancing it since.
Upcoming discussions
Noel Tata proposes buyback of SP Group stake
Noel Tata, chairman of the trusts that own about two-thirds of shares in Tata Sons, has proposed a ₹25,000 crore buyback of part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group's holding.
The Tata Sons board is expected to discuss this proposal on November 30 along with how to comply with RBI's directive asking it to go public.