S&P puts NVIDIA on CreditWatch after Jensen Huang reinstated
NVIDIA just landed on S&P Global Ratings's CreditWatch negative list after some major leadership drama.
CEO Jensen Huang resigned over behavior issues, but was quickly reinstated by the board, sparking concerns about how things are run at the top.
The move comes amid reports of Huang's alleged affair with Alice Huang, who has been accused of having links to Beijing.
Lawmakers question NVIDIA board amid investigations
The board's fast decision to reinstate Huang is raising eyebrows, especially among US lawmakers questioning if the board is truly independent.
Meanwhile, NVIDIA is facing government investigations, with a new committee set up to handle these concerns.
The company says it will continue to co-operate with ongoing government investigations.