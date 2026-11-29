S&P sees India and Vietnam leading Asia-Pacific growth by 2027
Big news for the region: India and Vietnam are expected to lead economic growth in Asia-Pacific by 2027, according to S&P Global.
The latest report keeps the region's overall GDP growth steady at 4.4% for 2027, while 2026's forecast has been bumped up slightly to 4.8%.
There have also been some changes in outlook for places like Hong Kong and the Philippines.
India on track for 7% growth
India is on track for a solid 7% GDP growth in the current and subsequent fiscal years ending in March (the fiscal years ending March 2027 and March 2028), thanks to strong exports, government spending, and more people shopping with credit.
But rising prices (retail inflation hit 6.1% in October) and weaker farm output from bad weather could be speed bumps.
S&P Global thinks inflation will average around 5.3%, which might mean more interest rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ahead.
Even so, they're optimistic that India will keep its growth streak going.