S&P tech posts biggest single-day fall as investors eye AI
Business
The US stock market just felt a major shake-up as AI and technology stocks dropped sharply.
The S&P 500 technology sector saw its biggest single-day fall in more than six years.
This has everyone paying closer attention to what's next for the AI space and the broader market.
Anthropic IPO and AI earnings eyed
All eyes are now on Anthropic's upcoming initial public offering, or IPO, which could set the tone for how investors feel about AI companies.
Plus, earnings from NVIDIA, CoreWeave, and Dell will reveal if spending on AI is still booming or cooling off.
Meanwhile, with global tensions simmering and a key inflation report (the consumer price index, or CPI) due soon, markets are bracing for more twists as the Fed decides its next move.