Space startup Digantara raises $50 million to track satellites, space junk

Digantara builds homegrown hardware, software, and AI tools to track satellites and space junk—down to 5cm—using its AIRA platform. Their SCOT satellite (launch date not specified in the source) can spot much smaller objects than most competitors and delivers near real-time insights.

Digantara has 3 satellites in orbit and plans for more

Founded by Anirudh Sharma, Rahul Rawat, and Tanveer Ahmed (founding year not specified in the source), Digantara already has three satellites orbiting Earth and closed contracts with a combined value of about $25 million and has contracts with US Space Command.

They plan to launch more satellites (number and target year not specified in the source) and are making moves across India, the US, UK, Singapore, Australia, and Japan.