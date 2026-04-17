SpaceX moves up employee share access to April before IPO
Business
SpaceX is bumping up the date for employees to access their shares to April, a month earlier than planned.
It is all part of getting ready for a huge initial public offering (IPO) that could value the company at over $2 trillion and help reassure employees about selling their shares once SpaceX goes public.
SpaceX IPO expected in May
The IPO filing is expected in May, with pricing set for mid-June. If things go as planned, it could be the biggest ever.
SpaceX might quickly join big stock indexes like the Nasdaq-100, boosting demand even more.
The company is also restructuring after buying xAI, making changes behind the scenes to get everything running smoothly before its big debut.